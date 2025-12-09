Congress leader’s comments hailing Dileep’s acquittal sparks row on Kerala election day

Fresh controversy arose on the morning of the first phase of the local body elections in Kerala on Tuesday, December 9, when Congress leader Adoor Prakash shared his comments about the verdict in the 2017 actor assault case. Prakash, who is also the convenor of the United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition, said that he personally believed that actor Dileep, who was acquitted on Monday in the case due to lack of evidence, has got justice, and ridiculed the government’s decision to appeal the verdict.

Dileep’s acquittal has evoked mixed emotions in the state, with accusations that it was the prosecution’s failure to put up a strong case. The actor, one of the most powerful in Malayalam cinema, was accused of masterminding the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in 2017. The trial court in Kochi found six men, accused of the crime, guilty, but acquitted Dileep of all charges. After the verdict, Dileep alleged that a fake case was fabricated against him by a criminal gang of police officials.

With the verdict coming on the eve of the local body election, political leaders reacted to the news as they arrived to cast their vote. Adoor Prakash, one of the early voters on December 9, said that he knew Dileep personally. The legislator, who was earlier acquitted in a case of sexual assault, said that Dileep’s allegation against police officials should be investigated.

“The government will always go for an appeal because the government has no other job. It is a government that tries to harm everyone,” Prakash said, sparking a series of angry reactions.

Leaders of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) said that Prakash’s comments might reflect the stance of the UDF but the government has always been on the side of the survivor.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press conference that Prakash’s words reflect the politics of the UDF. “I find his reaction strange. I don’t think it is a view shared by the public, who have always stood with the survivor. The government too is with the survivor.”

However, the CM said that the government has to legally examine the verdict before deciding further course of action, about the appeal.

Other leaders of the LDF found Prakash’s response distasteful. “His words make it clear that he and the political organisation he represents are anti-woman. It has been their stance not just in case but several others. Through these [nearly] nine years, the case has gone ahead because of the courage and determination of the young woman who survived the brutal attack on her and went through intense mental trauma. The government is definitely with her, and will continue to be with her,” said Health Minister Veena George.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty said that what Prakash said was his opinion but the LDF government has always stood with the survivor. “The Chief Minister directly intervened in the matter and did everything to ensure justice. But we can’t tell what the court verdict will be. The government has decided to appeal it. Adoor Prakash must be talking about his party’s view. Let people decide if it is the right attitude.”

Along with the CPI(M) leaders, their allies in the CPI also made their stance clear, of standing with the survivor. CPI general secretary Binoy Viswam said that the UDF should decide whose side they should be on. “It was clear when they had carried on with a legislator like Rahul Mamkootathil (who has been accused in multiple cases of sexual harassment recently and belatedly expelled from the party). If the UDF chooses to be on the side of the harasser, they will face the wrath of the public.”

Several UDF leaders distanced themselves from Prakash’s comments and went overboard to make it clear that they were on the side of the survivor. Congress legislator Uma Thomas, bereaved partner of PT Thomas who was instrumental in the filing of the actor assault case, said that she was not fully happy with the verdict and called it a failure of the prosecution that they could not prove the conspiracy in the case.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph echoed her sentiments and reiterated that both he and the Opposition leader [VD Satheesan] were of the opinion that there should be an appeal of the verdict. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala brushed aside Adoor Prakash’s comment and said that the party has always said it was with the survivor.

In an apparent attempt at damage control, Prakash later claimed that only some of what he said was broadcast to create a misunderstanding on election day and made vague comments about the accused getting punishment. However, he refused to answer the question on whether he was with Dileep or with the survivor, and walked away.