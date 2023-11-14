Congress in Kerala to go ahead with pro-Palestine rally, defying Collector’s order

The Congress in Kerala said that it will go ahead with its pro-Palestine rally in Kozhikode on November 23, although the District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh had refused permission to conduct it at the venue they proposed to carry it out. The rally is scheduled to happen at the Kozhikode beach on November 23, where the CPI(M)-led Left government of Kerala is organising the Nava Kerala Sadasu. The Collector of Kozhikode said that the Congress could carry out the rally at any other part of the beach other than where the government event was scheduled to take place.

However, State Congress president K Sudhakaran remained adamant and asserted that the rally will take place at any cost as it was earlier planned. "Either the rally will take place or a war with the police will, if they create trouble," he said.

The Nava Kerala Sadasu is a meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet of ministers to interact with the public. It is scheduled to take place on November 25 at the Kozhikode beach.