Congress failed to unite parties against BJP, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

After the dismal performance of the Congress party in the Assembly elections in the Hindi heartland, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the grand old party on Sunday, December 3. Pinarayi said the Congress failed miserably to be the unifying force among anti-BJP parties. The party could not get them to work together, he said.

“The Congress party failed to unify the parties to put up a common platform against the BJP. A section of the Congress leaders played the communal card which was worse than that of the BJP,” said Pinarayi, while addressing people at Palakkad as part of the statewide tour led by him.

“In Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath behaved like the ‘B team’ of the BJP. The Congress leadership is to be blamed for this debacle. The Congress party should learn from its mistakes and carry all together,” he said.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at the BJP headquarters in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening, as top leaders and party workers celebrated by distributing sweets and taking out a victory march on the streets.

Senior BJP leaders O Rajagopal and Kummanam Rajasekharan led the celebrations. Kummanam said the victory was the result of the huge backlash handed out to the Congress party for their smear campaign against the Narendra Modi Government.