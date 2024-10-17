Congress expels Kerala digital media cell head P Sarin after he openly criticises party

In a dramatic turn of events, the Congress party in Kerala has expelled P Sarin, the digital media cell convener of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), for publicly criticising the party leadership over its candidate selection for the upcoming bye-election in the Palakkad assembly constituency. Speculations are rife that Sarin may now jump ship and contest as an independent candidate aligned with the state’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“If I get a chance, I am ready to serve people from the Left platform. I have asked the LDF if it has space for me, I am awaiting a response,” Sarin told the media on Thursday, October 17. He also criticised Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, claiming that he is “responsible for the degradation of the Congress in Kerala.” He also accused Satheesan of hijacking the party and deceiving its workers.

On Wednesday, Sarin had held a press conference issuing a scathing criticism of the party leadership, especially condemning the party’s decision to field Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil as the Congress candidate in Palakkad. He also declared to the media that he believed he had a better chance of winning the bye-election than Rahul, and cautioned that if Congress did not reconsider its candidate choice, it could face a fate similar to that of Haryana.

Congress responded to Sarin’s dissent by issuing an official expulsion letter on Thursday, stating that KPCC President K Sudhakaran was removing Sarin from the party’s primary membership due to “serious anti-party activities” and “indiscipline.”

Sarin, however, expressed confidence in his political future, asserting that the “Congress cannot counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, but the Left can.” He also criticised Rahul Mamkootathil, contending that merely posting social media reels and going to jail do not qualify a person to contest an election. Additionally, Sarin also revealed that he had been approached by dissident LDF MLA PV Anwar and even members of the BJP to consider joining their ranks.