Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader, Kodikunnil Suresh as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

Congress has appointed Gaurav Gogoi as party’s Deputy Leader and Kodikunnil Suresh, Member of Parliament (MP) from Mavelikkara, as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha on Sunday, July 14. Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Md Jawaid are named as Whips. Congress wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla informing about these appointments.

The role of the Whip and the Chief Whip is to maintain the coherence and discipline in the party. Whip is a person in the political party to make sure the party members vote with the party. Chief whip is the senior most leader in the party and leads the whips.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced this in a post on X and congratulated the new appointees. Venugopal said Sonia Gandhi has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker informing him about the appointment of the Deputy Leader, Chief Whip, and two Whips for the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha.