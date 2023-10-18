Congress and allies lay siege to Kerala Secretariat demanding CM Pinarayi’s resignation

Members of the Congress party along with their allies in the United Democratic Front (UDF) laid siege to Kerala's Secretariat on October 18, Wednesday, protesting the alleged corruption and administrative mismanagement of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The protest began as early as 6 am and witnessed a huge gathering. The agitating Congress workers blocked three gates of the Secretariat building, excluding the Cantonment gate, raising slogans of “[they are] not a government but a bunch of thieves” and “[corruption] from ration shop to Secretariat.”

Besides corruption and administrative issues, the protesters highlighted the rise in price of fuel, electricity and daily essentials in Kerala.