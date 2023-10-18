Congress and allies lay siege to Kerala Secretariat demanding CM Pinarayi’s resignation

Members of the Congress party along with their allies in the United Democratic Front (UDF) laid siege to Kerala's Secretariat on October 18, Wednesday, protesting the alleged corruption and administrative mismanagement of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
The protest began as early as 6 am and witnessed a huge gathering. The agitating Congress workers blocked three gates of the Secretariat building, excluding the Cantonment gate, raising slogans of “[they are] not a government but a bunch of thieves” and “[corruption] from ration shop to Secretariat.”
Besides corruption and administrative issues, the protesters highlighted the rise in price of fuel, electricity and daily essentials in Kerala.
“For the common people we are ready to protest until our death,’’ said Member of Parliament Remya Haridas, who participated in the protest.
Senior Congress leader KC Joseph termed the protest as a “warning” to the Pinarayi government. “This is not a siege, we are representing the general public of Kerala who are struggling because of this government. This governance reeks of corruption and prodigality, there is no development, and people are ripped off," he added.
Speaking at the gathering, Congress leader MM Hassan demanded the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is fully corrupt, should resign. We got a historic majority in the Puthuppally bye-election, which is a reflection of how people are fed up with this government.”
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, Leader of opposition VD Satheeshan, and Indian Union Muslim league leader PK Kunhalikutty also participated in the protest. Large number of police personnel were deployed to contain the protest. Earlier, on May 20, the UDF had carried out a similar protest during the second anniversary of the LDF government.