Congress alleges corruption in allowing Kerala bar owners having tax arrears go scot-free

Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Saturday, October 21 alleged that a secret deal has been struck to allow bar owners, who face tax arrears, to avoid paying anything. The Congress leader alleged that there is a pending amount of Rs 300 crore which the bar owners have to pay the state government.

"There are reports that have come out alleging that there has been the involvement of top party leaders and ministers, which allowed these bar owners to escape from paying the arrears. Incidentally there was a decision also taken that no more liquor will be supplied to such defaulters, but with the intervention of top people, they were let off the hook," he said.