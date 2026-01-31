Confident Group founder CJ Roy’s death: Brother alleges IT officials harassed him

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The family of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy has alleged pressure from Income Tax officials. Roy was found dead on Friday, January 30, at his office on Langford Road. According to the police, he shot himself with a licensed gun during an Income Tax raid at the premises.

His brother, Babu Roy, told the media that Roy had been under severe stress due to the ongoing Income Tax raids and alleged harassment by officials.

“Krishnaprasad from the Income Tax department and his team came in December 2025. My brother had told me many times that the pressure from the Income Tax department was too much. Even on the morning of January 30, he spoke to me in the morning. He had been under severe pressure for the past few days. I am not sure what kind of pressure they put on him, but he had no debts and no financial issues. I have lost my brother,” Babu Roy said.

Babu also told a Malayalam television channel that the raids had first started in December and then officers had reached his office again on January 29 and summoned him to be present on the 30th.

A tax official told TNM that while the raids had gotten over in December, a team had reached the Confident Group office in Bengaluru in January to seal documents under a prohibitory order. Under the Income Tax Act, Section 132(3) allows officers to seal documents, books of accounts, cash etc.

According to the tax official, while Krishnaprasad KK, the Joint Director (Investigation) in the department had led the raids in December; it is unclear if he was present in Confident Group’s office during the time of Roy’s suicide. Another officer in the department said that a junior officer had been in charge of executing the prohibitory order.

Babu also confirmed that Roy possessed a licensed firearm. Roy’s body was shifted on January 30 night from a private hospital to the Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital for postmortem.

Confident Group is a major real estate developer with operations across southern India, including Kerala and Karnataka. The group has almost 200 ongoing real estate projects. Roy was active on social media and had a constant presence on Malayalam media.

Roy, a native of Kochi in Kerala, was also a Malayalam film producer. He produced several films, including the Mohanlal-starrer Casanova (2012). Confident Group was also the title sponsor for multiple seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by Mohanlal.

Confident Projects (India) Pvt Ltd has previously been involved in tax litigation with the Income Tax Department before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and the Karnataka High Court over assessment and tax-related disputes.