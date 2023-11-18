Conde Nast Traveller picks Kochi as one of Asia’s best places to visit in 2024

State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said it is a huge accolade for Kerala Tourism which has always strived to strike a judicious balance between the commercial growth of tourism and its sustainability to ensure participation and well-being of local communities. Tourism Secretary K Biju said, "Our sustainable initiatives in tourism sector have made not only Kochi but the entire state a welcoming destination for travellers from across the world."

The magazine also refers to improvements that are underway at Kochi’s 150-year-old Ernakulam Market, which is set to unveil its years-in-the-making redesign in early 2024. Conde Nast also pays tribute to responsible tourism operator The Blue Yonder, which created a twilight dining experience inspired by Kochi’s historic Chinese fishing nets in 2023 in Ezhikkara. The innovative travel company, which offers opportunities to experience conservation-focused mangrove trails and climate-resilient Pokkali rice farms, also revamped 2023-2024 Nila River voyages: two-week odysseys along the state’s cultural lifeline, from the Palakkad gap to Ponnani.

Also featuring in the magazine’s list are Kathmandu Valley (Nepal); Singapore; The Silk Road, Uzbekistan; Kobe, Japan; Bangkok (Chinatown), Thailand; Mongolia; Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE; The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia; Da Nang, Vietnam; and South and Central Sri Lanka.