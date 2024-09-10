CMO constitutes SIT to probe disappearance of Kerala businessman Mami

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office (CMO) on Sunday, September 8, said a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the disappearance of Muhammad Attur, alias Mami. Mami, a Kozhikode-based business person went missing on August 21, 2023.

The disappearance of Mami became a political controversy in the state recently following the allegations levelled by PV Anwar, a ruling front MLA. The LDF-backed independent MLA who made allegations of criminal nexus of police officers had stated that ADGP Ajith Kumar had a hand in the disappearance of Mami.

“I strongly believe that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar is directly or indirectly involved in the Mami missing case,” Anwar told the media.

Mami’s family also alleged that Kerala police failed to efficiently investigate the case. “He went missing near Baby Memorial Hospital. There are many CCTVs there but the police are unable to find a single image of him. So, you can figure out whether the police investigation was a failure or not,” his family member told the media on September 5.

His family has welcomed the state government's decision to hand over the case to the Crime Branch. The Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, H Venkatesh will head the probe team.

Mami, native of Balussery left his office for a masjid in the city around six in the evening. An hour later his wife received a message saying he would be late since he was far away. After that no one saw him. Initially, the Nadakkavu police investigated the case and then DCP's special squad. Then a team under ADGP Ajith Kumar later took over the investigation.

Dissatisfied by the Kerala police investigation, the family sought a CBI inquiry. They also filed a petition in the High Court to refer the case to the central agency.

Anwar has now requested Mami's family and the action committee to remain patient until the Crime Branch completes its investigation. “There are efficient police officials in the department who can investigate the missing case. So I am requesting the family and the action council to remain patient until the completion of the crime branch investigation,” he said.