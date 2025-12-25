CM Vijayan slams attacks on Christmas celebrations

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday strongly condemned attacks on Christmas celebrations across the country, warning that any attempt to undermine constitutional freedoms and Kerala’s pluralistic ethos would not be tolerated.

Vijayan said this while speaking to the media on Christmas eve here.

“The incidents of violence and intimidation targeting Christmas observances were deeply disturbing and aimed at dimming a message of peace and humanity that resonates across the world,” said Vijayan.

He said that widespread attacks on Christmas-related events in states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are disturbing.

“The Sangh Parivar organisations are alleged to be behind these incidents,” added Vijayan.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh, Vijayan criticised the cancellation of the Christmas holiday and the directive to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on the day, with mandatory student attendance, calling it a troubling signal.

While Kerala had so far stood apart from such practices, the Chief Minister said recent developments in the State were a cause for concern.

He cited reports that Christmas celebrations planned in post offices were cancelled following a demand by a trade union to include patriotic songs in Christmas–New Year programmes.

He also referred to an attack on a carol group, including children, at Pudussery in Palakkad district, alleging that the assault was carried out by Sangh Parivar elements.

Vijayan said BJP leaders had attempted to justify the attack by making derogatory claims about carol groups.

“Strict action had been taken against those involved in the Palakkad incident. Reports have also surfaced that due to pressure and threats by RSS-affiliated organisations against Christmas celebrations in some private schools, it was cancelled and the fees collected were refunded,” added Vijayan.

The government has ordered an urgent inquiry into such incidents and warned that strict action would be taken against those obstructing celebrations and against educational institutions indulging in religious discrimination, he said.

Describing the rise of such forces in Kerala as a serious concern, Vijayan said any encroachment on fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution was unacceptable.

He also referred to a recent article in Organiser, the RSS mouthpiece, on church properties, alleging it reflected an agenda to spread communal hatred.

Kerala, he said, would firmly resist any attempt to undermine secularism and coexistence.

