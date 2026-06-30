CM Satheesan writes to Bengal CM over R Rajagopal’s delayed passport renewal

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has sought West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s intervention in the delayed passport renewal of former The Telegraph editor R Rajagopal, alleging that an adverse police verification linked to his deletion from the electoral roll has stalled the process.

Satheesan, in his letter dated June 29, said Rajagopal’s passport renewal application had been held up after an adverse verification report from the Kolkata Police.

“I understand that the adverse report is based on the deletion of his name from the electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). While the electoral issue is being dealt with through the appropriate appeal process, I am informed that the police report has had the effect of delaying the renewal of his passport,” Satheesan wrote.

Describing Rajagopal as “a renowned journalist who has been based in Kolkata for the past three decades,” Satheesan noted that he had “a distinguished career in journalism spanning more than three decades, including serving as editor of The Telegraph.” He also added that Rajagopal is the son of Professor V Ramadas, former state secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Kerala, who was widely respected for his public service.

“In these circumstances, I would like to request your good self to kindly look into the matter with urgency,” the Chief Minister said in the letter.

Rajagopal, who has lived in Kolkata for more than 30 years, has challenged the deletion of his name from the electoral rolls before the appropriate tribunal after election officials removed his name during the SIR exercise in Ballygunge Assembly constituency.

Rajagopal had applied for passport renewal and completed biometric formalities on March 19, 2026. During police verification, Kolkata Police reportedly submitted an adverse report citing the absence of his name from the electoral roll. Despite furnishing other identity documents, they were allegedly not accepted, and he was given an appointment at the Regional Passport Office only on July 17.

Rajagopal was consequently unable to attend his daughter's wedding in California due to the delay in the passport renewal process.

Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the reported denial of passport renewal, describing it as “shocking” and alleging political vendetta.

Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan said Rajagopal was among around 27 lakh people whose names were deleted during the SIR of electoral rolls in Kolkata’s Ballygunge Assembly constituency and that the journalist had already challenged the deletion before the tribunal.

“If this is the experience of a globally known editor, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary citizens in this country,” he added.

He further alleged that “SIR has now become an instrument to advance the divisive Hindutva agenda. It must be ensured that citizenship is not determined on the basis of the SIR. When the lives and rights of citizens are being trampled upon, those who love this country cannot remain silent. Everyone who values democracy must raise their voice in protest against this.”