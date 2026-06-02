CM Satheesan, LoP Vijayan lock horns as inflation sparks first major Assembly face-off

The Kerala Assembly witnessed its first major political confrontation of the new session on Tuesday when a debate on rising prices of essential commodities quickly escalated into an exchange between the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left opposition, culminating in a walkout led by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the present Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Soon after the election of Deputy Speaker Shanimol Osman, the Opposition sought to corner the government by moving an adjournment motion on the spiralling prices of essential commodities, which it attributed to rising fuel prices.

Moving the motion, former Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal reminded Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan of his repeated demands, while serving as Leader of Opposition, that the then Left government reduce taxes on petrol and diesel whenever fuel prices increased.

"We would like to know whether the Chief Minister is prepared to practise what he preached from the Opposition benches and provide relief to the people," Balagopal said.

Responding to the motion, Satheesan turned the spotlight on the financial legacy inherited from the previous Left administration.

The state's finances, he said, were under severe strain after a decade of Left rule, limiting the government's ability to immediately undertake large-scale relief measures.

In a remark that drew sharp attention across the House, the Chief Minister referred to the White Paper being prepared by his government on Kerala's finances.

"I am not in a position to disclose its contents now. But it will reveal what happened during the last decade," Satheesan said, adding that Kerala, being a consumer state, was facing significant inflationary pressures that required active market intervention.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the previous government had left behind substantial liabilities, including around Rs 2,800 crore dues to the State Civil Supplies Corporation, affecting the state's ability to intervene effectively in the market.

The remarks triggered a sharp response from Vijayan, who accused the government of evading the real issue.

"Instead of addressing the concerns raised by the Opposition, the Chief Minister has chosen to divert attention. Even when international oil prices fell, consumers were not given adequate relief. The burden is now being passed on to ordinary people," Vijayan said.

Claiming that soaring fuel prices were driving inflation across the state, the veteran CPI(M) leader criticised the Centre's petroleum pricing policies and announced that the Left would walk out in protest against the government's refusal to hold a detailed discussion on the issue.

The proceedings briefly descended into confusion thereafter when Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan allowed BJP legislator Gopakumar to speak.

Left members objected, pointing out that convention required representatives of allied parties in the Left Opposition front to be given priority.

Following the protest, the Speaker intervened and restored order.

The stormy exchange provided the first glimpse of what is likely to be an aggressive Opposition strategy in the Assembly, while also signalling that the UDF government intends to place the financial record of the previous Left administration under intense scrutiny in the days ahead.