CM Pinarayi Vijayan pursuing ‘divide and rule’ politics : Chennithala

Senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala on Friday launched a sharp attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of adopting a "divide and rule" strategy to polarise voters along religious lines in a bid to retain power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Chennithala alleged that the Chief Minister believes communal division is the only way for the CPI-M-led government to survive the next polls. He claimed that what the BJP and the RSS had unsuccessfully attempted for decades is now being actively pursued by the Left government in Kerala.

According to him, both minority and majority communalism are being selectively encouraged as part of a calculated political strategy. Chennithala said that during the recent parliamentary elections, the Chief Minister focused heavily on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in an effort to consolidate minority votes, but that strategy was rejected by Kerala’s electorate. Following the defeat, he alleged, the CPI-M shifted its approach and began taking steps to appease majority communal sentiments, citing initiatives such as the proposed global Ayyappa congregation.

Drawing a parallel with colonial policies, Chennithala said the “divide and rule” doctrine first implemented by British Viceroy Lord Minto is now being replicated in Kerala. He alleged that the Chief Minister is competing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in communal polarisation, adding that the BJP and the CPI-M now function as mutually reinforcing forces rather than political adversaries. The Congress leader further alleged that even constituents of the Left Democratic Front have acknowledged the growing influence of the RSS in governance. He cited statements by CPI national leader Annie Raja and former LDF MLA P.V. Anvar, and accused the state police of adopting a lenient stance in cases involving RSS members.

Referring to incidents at Sabarimala, Chennithala questioned the government’s actions, including allowing an RSS leader to hoist the national flag at a school during the present regime. He also criticised senior CPI-M leader A.K. Balan’s statements, alleging they reflect the Chief Minister’s position despite opposition from the CPI-M state Secretary.

On other political issues, Chennithala said there has been no discussion on bringing the Jose K. Mani-led party back into the UDF. He also clarified that any information he had regarding the Sabarimala gold-sheet issue had been shared with the Special Investigation Team, leaving further action to the investigators.