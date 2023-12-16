CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends gunman who attacked protestors at Alappuzha

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out in support of his gunman for baton-charging workers of the Youth Congress and the Kerala Students Union (KSU). On Saturday, December 16, the CM told the media that the gunman was only discharging his duty to safeguard him during a public event. The incident happened on Friday, December 15 when the CM was on his way to the Nava Kerala Sadas venue in Alappuzha.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that the gunman acted in concurrence with his brief to keep the CM safe during public events. He also said he never saw his gunman beating up anyone during Nava Kerala Sadas. “A gunman is obliged to ensure the Chief Minister’s security. Once I noticed Anil pushed back a photographer who was blocking my way. But the media manipulated that, turning it into an attack”, the CM told the media.

The issue began when the gunman beat up Youth Congress and KSU workers who shouted slogans against the CM on December 15, allegedly under the leadership of KSU district president Thomas. They shouted slogans and waved a black flag at the CM’s vehicle. Video footage of the incident shows security personnel and local police following the CM’s vehicle and beating up protesters. Meanwhile, the CM’s gunman Anil is seen stepping out of the vehicle and attacking protesters.

The incident invited wide criticism from political leaders and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan told the media that the CM’s bodyguards and gunmen were criminals. “These criminals should remember that Pinarayi will not be Chief Minister always,” he said.

It has been a month since the Kerala Cabinet started its Nava Kerala Sadas journey across the state, and similar incidents were reported in several areas. On December 10, when the cabinet travelled to Ernakulam, KSU members hurled shoes at the Nava Kerala bus, and four protesters were booked for culpable homicide. The protesters had alleged that the CM’s commandos attacked them. The court heavily criticised the police for using this section against the protesters.