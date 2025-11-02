CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares Kerala ‘extreme poverty-free’ amid protests

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



At a lavish ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, November 1, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared the state “extreme poverty-free,” projecting it as a historic milestone. However, the Opposition and several civil society groups questioned the timing and accuracy of the claim, describing it as a pre-election gimmick.

The event was held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Central Stadium in the evening. The announcement was initially made during a special assembly session conducted on Kerala Piravi Day morning. Meanwhile, the Opposition UDF boycotted both the events, alleging discrepancies in the government’s poverty-free claims.

According to Pinarayi, the state eliminated extreme poverty through coordinated welfare initiatives that ensured food, shelter, and healthcare for over 64,000 families. “Today, a new chapter opens in Kerala’s history. We stand before the world with pride and self-respect,” he said.

The event was attended by Malayalam actor Mammootty, marking his first public appearance in eight months. He praised Kerala’s progress and democratic spirit, saying, “Kerala has always baffled the world with its social indicators and the way it has progressed. That’s because of our democratic ideals.”

“Development will take place only when starvation and hunger are totally wiped out. It’s not there in many places, while in Kerala, this has been achieved. Whatever development happens, nothing is complete if stomachs remain empty,” he said.

Actors Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan, however, skipped the event. It must be noted that protesting ASHA volunteers and the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha, an Adivasi organisation, had urged the actors to abstain from participating in the event, claiming it would legitimize the government’s “false” poverty-free declaration.

With IANS inputs