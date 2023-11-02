Clinical psychologists slam actor Lena’s statements in interview, call it misleading

After actor Lena triggered controversy for her comments on psychology in a recent interview, the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists (Kerala region) issued a statement on the matter. Citing that Lena is not a qualified, licensed clinical psychologist registered under the Rehabilitation Council of India, the statement clarifies that her views do not represent those of clinical psychologists in Kerala or anywhere else.
“We, as an association, want to make it clear that Ms Lena is not a member of our organisation, and we do not endorse or have any responsibility for her statements or views,” read the statement, dated November 1, 2023.
In the said with TNIE, Lena elaborated on her spiritual journey, stating that she herself is a clinical psychologist and that her experience with psychiatric medication has not been very pleasant. She was promoting her recent book on spiritual enlightenment, titled “The Autobiography of God.”
The interview, which contained many controversial statements about allopathic medicines, mental health disorders, and psychedelic substances, went viral triggering many social media debates about the appropriateness of her statements. Several doctors came out in disagreement, citing that her interview misguides people who have been under treatment for various ailments. It is in this context that the Association of Clinical Psychologists has released its position statement on the matter.
Saying that Lena’s claims have the potential to “mislead the public and create a wrong impression about the field of clinical psychology”, the statement says, “It is essential for the public to rely on genuine professionals with appropriate qualifications when seeking information or advice related to clinical psychology and any other medical fields.”
“We hope that this statement helps to clarify the situation and reaffirms our commitment to upholding the standards and ethics of the clinical psychology profession in Kerala,” the statement further adds.
Lena made her big screen debut with director Jayaraj’s Malayalam movie Sneham in 1998. This was followed by many memorable performances in movies like Karunam, Randam Bhaavam, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Spirit, and the very recent comedy Ennalum Entaliya, starring Suraj Venjarammodu and Sidhique. She has also made her presence felt on the mini screen with popular Malayalam serials like Omanathinkalpakshi.
Lena is a postgraduate in clinical psychology who quit the stream to pursue a career in acting.