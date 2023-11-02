Clinical psychologists slam actor Lena’s statements in interview, call it misleading

After actor Lena triggered controversy for her comments on psychology in a recent interview, the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists (Kerala region) issued a statement on the matter. Citing that Lena is not a qualified, licensed clinical psychologist registered under the Rehabilitation Council of India, the statement clarifies that her views do not represent those of clinical psychologists in Kerala or anywhere else.

“We, as an association, want to make it clear that Ms Lena is not a member of our organisation, and we do not endorse or have any responsibility for her statements or views,” read the statement, dated November 1, 2023.