Class X student among three killed in tipper lorry accident in Kerala

Three persons, including a 15-year-old Class X student, were killed and five others injured after a tipper lorry carrying soil overturned near a bus stop at Nileshwaram in Kottarakkara on Tuesday (June 23) morning.

The accident occurred around 7.15 am when the lorry reportedly veered off the road and crashed near the bus waiting area. The vehicle then overturned, spilling its load of soil onto people standing nearby.

According to reports, the driver did not possess a valid heavy vehicle licence. Following the accident, the Motor Vehicles Department cancelled the vehicle's fitness certificate.

The deceased have been identified as Parthip (15), a Class X student; Ajayakumar (50), an employee of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC); and Harilal (54). All three were residents of Nileshwaram.

Among the injured, Rishab (15), Kaushik (15), and Nisam (40), were admitted to Medicity Hospital in Kollam. Navaneeth Krishnan (13) and Jibimol (15) sustained minor injuries.

Several people waiting at the bus stop were buried under the heap of soil. Residents rushed to the spot and began rescue operations before being joined by personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services.

Police said both children and adults were present at the location when the accident occurred. The lorry driver also sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be travelling at high speed before the crash. The overturned lorry and the large volume of soil hampered rescue operations, with teams spending hours clearing the debris to ensure that no one remained trapped underneath.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.