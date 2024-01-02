Christian bishops under fire from CPI(M) for attending PM’s Christmas lunch: Here’s why

Kerala’s Cultural Affairs Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Saji Cherian came down heavily on Christian bishops for not raising the issue of Manipur violence, during the Christmas programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

On the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi had interacted with bishops from various denominations and said that he shares a “very old, very close and very warm” relation with the Christian community. The PM’s Christmas interaction comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to get closer with the Christian community in Kerala. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Kerala unit has even begun a ‘sneha yatra’ (journey of love), where they will be visiting Christian homes and interacting with them.

Speaking at a CPI(M) event in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Sunday, December 31, Saji Cherian, in a mocking manner, said that some of the bishops get ‘goosebumps’ whenever they get an opportunity to share a venue with PM Modi. “The bishops who went to meet PM Modi in Delhi did not have the courage to speak about Manipur. When they were having the grapes and cakes served by the BJP, the Bishops forgot the violence in Manipur and it was not at all a subject of discussion for them,” said the Kerala Minister.