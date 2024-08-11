‘Chooralmala may not exist anymore’: Three wards uninhabitable after Wayanad landslide

Noorudheen was elected as the ward member of Chooralmala (ward number 12), a quaint idyllic village in the Meppadi panchayat of Kerala’s Wayanad, four years ago in 2020. Today, the village is little more than a name. In the early hours of July 30, a series of devastating landslides had struck the village and vast swathes of land surrounding it, sweeping away Chooralmala in almost its entirety.

“I don’t think the Chooralmala ward will exist anymore. It is unlivable for many of its residents,” Noorudheen told TNM. He has now dedicated himself to finding rented accommodation for the people who once lived a happy life in the village, before losing their homes and loved ones to the disaster.

Chooralmala had a population of around 2,000 people, who lived in around 470 houses. Up to 112 of those houses were completely destroyed, while 39 were partially damaged in the disaster. As of now, more than 600 people need immediate relocation. Even for the residents whose houses weren’t affected, safety concerns remain. Many no longer wish to return to their homes as they are scared.

Noorudheen’s own house is in Puthumala, approximately 5.2 km away, but Chooralmala is a place close to his heart. “This is where I grew up, formed connections, and built a life. So it’s hard. Everything and everyone is in a terrible state now, both mentally and financially,” he said.

He is worried about his people, Noorudheen added. “They can’t live in the relief camp forever. We need to find them new spaces at least for a few months, before the government provides them with permanent houses,” he said. “I arranged three houses today, I need to look for more.”

There are a few who want to go back to their houses in Chooralmala, he said. “Most of them are people who relocated to the relief camp early on as a precaution, before the landslide hit.”

But even for the people whose houses haven’t been damaged, it is not safe to return, Meppadi panchayat vice president Radha Ramaswamy told TNM. “Almost three of the 22 wards in our panchayat are gone. It is distressing for all of us, but it is also not safe.”

Radha explained that besides Chooralmala, Attamala (ward 10) and Mundakkai (ward 11) are also uninhabitable now. “At least 300 families have to be relocated from these regions. The final list is yet to come,” she said.

Rebuilding houses not an option

Noushadali, panchayat secretary of Mundakkai, said constructions have now been restricted in the landslide-affected areas. “Even if those affected had the money to build a new house on their land, they cannot do it because constructions are not allowed there. I am even unsure if there is enough land in Wayanad to rebuild houses for everyone who was hit by the landslide. We are in a crisis. We know how difficult it would be for people to forget about their loved ones, their houses, and their land and move to a different place. But relocation is the only option we are left with,” he said.

As per the data with the panchayat, Mundakkai was the worst affected area in the landslide. Up to 200 of the 280 houses in Mundakkai were completely damaged, while 50 were partially destroyed. In Attamala, 40 houses were completely damaged, and another 40 partially.

According to Noorudheen, Chooralmala had up to 2,000 people, of whom 1,500 were voters. Mundakkai had 1,000 voters, while Attamala had 800.

“I don't know the exact population in other wards, but it would be difficult to relocate all these people. For now, I think, it would be practical to focus on people who need immediate relocation. People whose houses weren’t affected by the landslide may stay at their homes until the others are relocated. Otherwise, it would be a struggle to find homes for so many people at once,” he said, adding that this was just an opinion and not an official decision.

Radha added that as of now, the plan was to relocate people to rented houses within and outside of the Meppadi panchayat. “Subsequently, we expect the government to construct houses with the help of sponsors. But we only have limited information on that,” she said.

The disastrous landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30 is so far confirmed to have taken over 200 lives. As per the panchayath data prepared with the help of Asha workers, Anganavadi teachers, and ward members, at least 136 people are still missing.