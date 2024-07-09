Cholera outbreak suspected in Kerala, at least 10 people under observation

The Kerala government on Tuesday, July 9, ramped up Cholera prevention drive after a 10-year-old child residing in a hostel in Thiruvananthapuram was diagnosed with the disease. According to reports, there are at least 10 people under observation in the state, who are showing symptoms of Cholera. Earlier, a 26-year-old man in the capital city had died after experiencing similar symptoms. However, test results are awaited to confirm whether Cholera was indeed the reason for the death.

There are around 65 students staying in the hostel. It was initially suspected that the 10-year-old was suffering from food poisoning as he showed symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting. The Health department said that once it was identified as Cholera, the Medical Officer of Perumpazhuthoor Primary Health Centre took necessary measures and sent samples, including water, for testing to identify the source of the disease.

According to Health Minister Veena George, preventive measures have been intensified in the Neyyattinkara area, where the hostel is located. According to a press release, some of those residing in the hostel have returned to their homes. "Immediate medical attention is required for symptoms such as severe diarrhoea, vomiting or dehydration. The disease typically spreads through contaminated water and food. The bacteria can enter the body and cause the disease within a few hours to five days, but effective antibiotics are available,” the release added.