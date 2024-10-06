Chitralekha, Kerala Dalit auto driver who battled caste oppression, dies at 48

Chitralekha, an autorickshaw driver and Dalit activist in Kerala, known for her fight against the caste and gender discrimination she had to face primarily from the CPI(M)’s trade unions, passed away on Saturday, October 5. The 48-year-old, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two months ago, breathed her last at a private hospital in Kannur following respiratory failure.

Chitralekha belonged to the Pulaya community, a lowered caste group in Kerala. Her conflict with the trade unions began two decades ago, in 2004, when she had to discontinue her nursing degree due to a financial crisis and began working as an autorickshaw driver at the Edat auto stand near Payyannur in Kannur district.

Her endeavour, however, was met with hostility from the other drivers at the rickshaw stand who were members of the Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU), which is affiliated with the ruling (CPI-M). The drivers allegedly began interfering and causing trouble in her work life, even calling her casteist slurs and directing misogynistic attacks on her and her family. Some people were arrested after she filed a formal complaint with the police, but the harassment allegedly continued.