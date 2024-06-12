Cheated over remuneration, Ivory Coast footballer files complaint in Kerala’s Malappuram

An Ivory Coast football player, who came to Kerala to play for a local club, has lodged a complaint alleging that he was cheated over remuneration by the football club. The player was identified as 24-year-old Kanke Kuwazi, who arrived in Kerala’s Malappuram to play sevens football matches, a variation of association football played in India with seven players on each side, typically on a smaller field than a full-size football pitch.

In his complaint, Kuwazi alleged that he has not received any of his remuneration as per the agreement in the last six months. He alleged that the club has not provided him with proper food and shelter. According to reports, before moving to Malappuram, Kanke Kuwazi was in Kolkata from January 2023. From there, he was recruited by United FC Nellikuth team in Manjeri.

Addressing the media, Kuwazi said he was only given chances to play in two matches and that the remuneration for it was still pending. Kuwazi decided to lodge a complaint as he did not even receive a return ticket and his visa expired on July 3. He went to Manjeri police station to lodge the complaint and then to the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) office. Kuwazi burst into tears when the police brought him food and he requested to provide facilities to go back home.