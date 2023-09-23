CET in Thiruvananthapuram is one of its kind, it needs to be revamped

Table 7: Last Rank to get admission at CET in the Kerala Engineering & Medical Entrance (KEAM)

The usual justification, when countered with research output, was that the institute is a professional college and what matters is the number of people getting jobs from the campus when they pass out. However, data from the last few years show that the quality of campus placements is also declining. Mass IT recruiters are dominating campus placement drives here, and it has nothing to do with whether or not you attended CET. When a large number of students from the 2022 batch were not called for their promised jobs due to the global recession and layoffs, the placement cell acted in a rubber stamp manner. If it was Wipro, Cognizant, TCS, Infosys etc last time, it is now companies like Bosch that are delaying the start dates of students who were offered a job last year. Even among students and parents, the brand CET is losing its value. If you observe Table 7, you can see that the last rank in the general merit list of KEAM to get into CET, one can easily see the declining trend.

The way forward

At this point, the state government should step in and design a comprehensive plan to revitalise CET, or else the prestigious institute would fade into obscurity. First and most importantly, CET should be raised to an independent institute with academic autonomy. As long as KTU doesn't upgrade itself to a quality university, CET also has to suffer under it. The state government should take special initiatives to upgrade the standards of the infrastructure facilities at the campus. This should also include a rampant attempt to revolutionise the course and syllabus as per the needs and demands of the present era. Along with proper industrial training, special care should be given to prosper the research capabilities of the institute. This should include special funds to start research projects as well as to conduct international academic conferences and seminars. Various government departments could also work together to provide internships and other hands-on experience for pursuing students. An eminent panel consisting of experts from their respective fields, students and teachers should be convened to address all the prevailing issues. The alumni of the college also have an equal responsibility here.

CET is an institute where children of common people study. It is one of the rare colleges in India where the students pursue their engineering degree with so less fees and pass out with flying colours. Therefore, the Left front government which is in power in the state has the moral responsibility to make sure that it provides quality higher education to the masses. When private institutes dominate the field of education, the need to sustain a politically engaged government-funded college like CET has a much bigger dimension than one thinks. CET, the brand has not yet fallen off completely, therefore the government and authorities have ample time to plan and come up with a solution. The story of the CET is unique because it showed creativity, politically aware students and academic pursuits can coexist. State funding and support is essential for revitalising CET and student bodies, alumni and faculties should work together to further this conversation and restore CET to its former grandeur.

Jacob Joshy is currently studying MA Economics at South Asian University, Delhi. He graduated from CET in 2022.