CBI notice to Kerala's Jaihind TV seeks details of investment by DK Shivakumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Kerala-based media house Jai Hind Communications Private Limited, seeking details regarding the investment made in it by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The CBI had served the notice and asked BS Shiju, managing Director of the Jaihind TV channel, to appear before them on January 11 with all details in this regard, sources confirmed on Monday, January 1.

The notice has been issued under Section 91 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (“summons to produce document or other thing”) to the media house which runs the Jaihind news channel in Kerala. Sources said that the CBI has asked for the submission of details of investment by Shivakumar and his wife Usha Shivakumar.

The CBI has also sought details of profits paid to them, money transactions in their names, agreements and ledger references regarding money transactions. The central agency also wants details of investments by the son of Shivakumar and other family members.