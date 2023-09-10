CBI alleges conspiracy against Oommen Chandy in solar sexual assault case: Reports

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe report, which allotted a clean chit to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar sexual assault case, reportedly claims that a few leaders connected to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) had hatched a conspiracy to frame the late Congress veteran in the case. The report – submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI – is learnt to contain mentions of former minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA KB Ganesh Kumar, and his close relative and bus operator Saranya Manoj.

The CBI report, which was accepted by the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on September 2, is in connection with a sexual assault charge against Oommen Chandy and other Congress leaders, which was registered on the basis of a complaint by the prime accused in the sensational solar scam. She had complained to the police that Chandy, in his capacity as CM while the United Democratic Front (UDF) was in power, had sexually assaulted her promising to sanction her contracts for solar installations in the state.

As per reports, the CBI has stated that the complainant had drafted four more letters in addition to the original one to implicate political leaders. The CBI also reportedly mentions the presence of a ‘middleman’ who facilitated a meeting between the woman and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan. This was apparently affirmed by the prime witness in the case, the complainant’s driver. Details of this controversial middleman remain unknown.

The first letter, which was written when the complainant was in jail, did not mention Oommen Chandy’s name or have any references to him, as per the CBI report. The name was allegedly included in the letter later on. The CBI report also says the aforementioned ‘middleman’ was responsible for this. It adds that the agency could not gather any evidence to support the claim that she was sexually abused at Cliff House, the CM’s official residence.

After details from the report were revealed, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former Poonjar MLA PC George on Sunday, September 10, accused incumbent CM Pinarayi Vijayan of playing a role in the attempts to frame Oommen Chandy. “The woman sexual assault survivor had complained against Chandy on the directives of Pinarayi Vijayan,” George alleged to media persons, adding that the survivor once told him she had met Pinarayi through a mediator named Nandakumar.