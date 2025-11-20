Case against Kerala lawyer and former nun for death threat to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

A provocative Facebook comment by advocate Teena Jose, calling for the assassination of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has triggered a police complaint and widespread criticism across legal, political, and religious circles. The comment surfaced below a post related to the Chief Minister’s participation in the local body election campaign, and quickly drew attention for its violent language.

Following the remark, advocate Subhash Theekkadan filed a complaint with the state DGP alleging that Teena’s statement amounts to an incitement to commit murder and poses a threat to the democratically elected head of the state government. In his complaint, he urged police to examine the social media evidence and initiate criminal proceedings.

Teena, who is a former nun, reportedly wrote that someone should throw a bomb at the Chief Minister and finish him off, adding that the world which killed Rajiv Gandhi could do the same. The language of the comment prompted immediate condemnation, with several voices across social and political platforms calling it unacceptable and demanding legal action.

As the criticism escalated, the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel (CMC) issued a press statement distancing itself from Teena. The order clarified that she was expelled from the congregation in 2009 as per canonical procedures, and that she no longer has permission to wear religious attire. The CMC said her statements are entirely personal and have no connection to the congregation, adding that it does not support any remark that promotes violence or undermines the dignity of public office.