Case against CM’s security personnel for beating up KSU workers in Kerala

Alappuzha South police have registered a case against persons who were part of the Chief Minister’s security detail who assaulted two activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of Congress in Kerala, who staged a black fag protest against the Nava Kerala bus. The police registered the case following a directive by a magistrate court in Alappuzha.

The protest happened when the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues were on their way to the Nava Kerala Sadas venue in the Kayamkulam assembly constituency in Alappuzha district on December 15.

According to the reports, the case will be registered against five gunmen, including Anil and Sandheep who are the first and second accused respectively. The protest happened allegedly under the leadership of KSU district president AD Thomas. Video footage showed men belonging to CM’s security team stepping out of the vehicle and attacking the protesters.

Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and AD Thomas sustained injuries on their heads and hands and Thomas registered the complaint.

The court asked police to register cases under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 294(B) (use of obscene words or songs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This incident invited wide criticism from political leaders including Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan who alleged that the CM’s bodyguards are criminals.

But at a press conference in Alappuzha, Pinarayi said he was not aware of the incident. On December 16, the CM told the media that the security personnel were discharging their duty to safeguard him. “A gunman is obliged to ensure the Chief Minister’s security. Once I noticed Anil pushing back a photographer who was blocking my way. But the media manipulated it, turning it into an attack,” CM said.

A similar incident was also reported in Ernakulam district, when four KSU activists hurled shoes at Nava Kerala Bus and were booked for culpable homicide. The protesters had alleged that the CM’s security personnel had attacked them even after they were restrained by police officers who were at the spot.