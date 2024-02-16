California Kerala family murder: Man shot wife multiple times, police say

Days after the horrific murders of a Malayalee family in San Mateo, California came to light, local police have issued a statement detailing the gruesome incident. Officially identifying the couple as Anand Henry and Alice Priyanka Benziger, San Mateo police said that the former shot Alice multiple times before taking his own life with the same weapon. Investigation into how the couple’s twin sons were murdered is still ongoing. Police have clarified that no gunshot wounds or any other signs of physical trauma have been found on their bodies so far.

In the statement, San Mateo police said, “Both Henry and Benziger succumbed to gunshot wounds and based on the shared investigation to date between the San Mateo Police Department, the San Mateo County Crime Lab, and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, Anand Henry has been identified as the suspect. A 9mm handgun legally registered to Henry was located on the bathroom floor where both adults’ bodies were located. Our investigation shows Benziger succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, while Henry suffered from a single shot. The cause of death for the minor boys is still pending pathology, but we can confirm they did not die from gunfire or show signs of bodily trauma.”

Police also said that there is no previous history of domestic violence to their knowledge. However, as TNM reported earlier, Anand had filed for divorce in 2016 and the case seems to have been ongoing. San Mateo police also said in their statement that they had been dispatched to the couple’s home in 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas after no one was able to establish contact with Henry or Alice for several days. Latest forensic evidence indicates that the murders and suicide took place on February 10.