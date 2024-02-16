California Kerala family murder: Man shot wife multiple times, police say

Days after the horrific murders of a Malayalee family in San Mateo, California came to light, local police have issued a statement detailing the gruesome incident. Officially identifying the couple as Anand Henry and Alice Priyanka Benziger, San Mateo police said that the former shot Alice multiple times before taking his own life with the same weapon. Investigation into how the couple’s twin sons were murdered is still ongoing. Police have clarified that no gunshot wounds or any other signs of physical trauma have been found on their bodies so far.
In the statement, San Mateo police said, “Both Henry and Benziger succumbed to gunshot wounds and based on the shared investigation to date between the San Mateo Police Department, the San Mateo County Crime Lab, and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, Anand Henry has been identified as the suspect. A 9mm handgun legally registered to Henry was located on the bathroom floor where both adults’ bodies were located. Our investigation shows Benziger succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, while Henry suffered from a single shot. The cause of death for the minor boys is still pending pathology, but we can confirm they did not die from gunfire or show signs of bodily trauma.”
Police also said that there is no previous history of domestic violence to their knowledge. However, as TNM reported earlier, Anand had filed for divorce in 2016 and the case seems to have been ongoing. San Mateo police also said in their statement that they had been dispatched to the couple’s home in 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas after no one was able to establish contact with Henry or Alice for several days. Latest forensic evidence indicates that the murders and suicide took place on February 10.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.