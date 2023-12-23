‘Cakes, carols, wine’: Kerala all set to celebrate Christmas

With just hours left for Christmas, Kerala is all prepared to celebrate the Christmas. While shops are filled with cakes, in some Christian homes wine is also being fermented and will be served on Christmas Day.

Likewise members of Churches and of late, Clubs have also started going around after sunset to homes to sing the Christmas carol songs, which is now become a revenue generation event too.

A ride through any road in the state one can see all the popular Christmas decorations items like Baubles, Christmas Lights, Stockings, Santa Dress, Santa Hat, Wreaths, Tree skirts, Garlands, Tinsels, Balls, Bells, Stars all hanging for sale in small and big shops.

In yesteryears, the sight of a glowing star in front of a house after dusk falls can be easily identified that the home is of a Christian.