CAA rules notified: Kerala witnesses protests by DYFI, Youth Congress

Hours after the Union government notified rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, March 11, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Youth Congress held protests against the Act in Kerala.

The first protest march in the state following the notification was held by the DYFI in Malappuram district. Later the Youth Congress blocked two trains as part of their protest.

The DYFI protest in Malappuram was led by the LDF candidate for the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency V Vaseef. Following this, DYFI activists staged night marches in Kozhikode, Kollam, and various other parts of Kerala.