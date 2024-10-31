BPL Limited founder TPG Nambiar passes away in Bengaluru, he was 96

TP Gopalan Nambiar, founder of British Physical Laboratories (BPL) Limited, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 31. He was 96 years old and the father-in-law of former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The company, which was established in 1963 in Palakkad district of Kerala, shifted to Church street in Bengaluru soon after.

The company started by making electronic devices for the Indian defence. Later, they expanded to producing colour televisions, video cassettes and went onto become one of the giants in the electronic sector in the country by the 1990s. Nambiar took son-in-law Rajeev Chandrasekar to the Company Law Board (CLB) in Chennai to assert the ownership of BPL Telecom. The CLB dismissed the appeal and Nambiar and Rajeev reached an out-of-court settlement.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed his condolences to the family of TPG Nambiar. “Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones,” he said.

Nambiar’s family told the media that he has been physically unwell for some time now.