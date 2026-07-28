BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar demands probe into role of ‘overseas’ volunteers in CJP protest

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala state president and Nemom MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded a formal investigation into the role of ‘overseas’ volunteers in recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. In an X post on Monday, July 27, he alleged that these agitators were part of an orchestrated effort by political interests to create chaos rather than represent genuine student concerns.
He shared a news report from Mathrubhumi.com about 23 Malayalis working in Dubai coming to participate in the protest. According to the Mathrubhumi report, a Malayali emigrant businessman and owner of a Freight Company, bore the entire cost of the trip and stay, including air tickets, accommodation, and food, for his 23 employees to participate in the protest.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared a post which posed a question: “What do migrant workers in Dubai have to do with students protesting for NEET in India? Why this sponsored participation”?
“It may have started as students' genuine grievances being aired. But it is 100% clear that Rahul Gandhi and other interests did everything possible to create anarchy and violence. These troublemakers aren't students wanting to discuss their future - but political goons being organised to create chaos,” Rajeev wrote on X.
He then demanded an investigation into this and wrote, “It is a wake-up call for all of us. Eyes wide open. I hope these "overseas" volunteers are all scrutinised and investigated.”
The CJP officially called off its 36-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, July 25, following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Apart from the minister's resignation, they have demanded the dropping of all protest-related FIRs, the release of detained students, a public apology for police baton charges, and Rs 1 crore compensation for the suicide victim’s family.