BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar demands probe into role of ‘overseas’ volunteers in CJP protest

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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala state president and Nemom MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded a formal investigation into the role of ‘overseas’ volunteers in recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. In an X post on Monday, July 27, he alleged that these agitators were part of an orchestrated effort by political interests to create chaos rather than represent genuine student concerns.

He shared a news report from Mathrubhumi.com about 23 Malayalis working in Dubai coming to participate in the protest. According to the Mathrubhumi report, a Malayali emigrant businessman and owner of a Freight Company, bore the entire cost of the trip and stay, including air tickets, accommodation, and food, for his 23 employees to participate in the protest.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared a post which posed a question: “What do migrant workers in Dubai have to do with students protesting for NEET in India? Why this sponsored participation”?

“It may have started as students' genuine grievances being aired. But it is 100% clear that Rahul Gandhi and other interests did everything possible to create anarchy and violence. These troublemakers aren't students wanting to discuss their future - but political goons being organised to create chaos,” Rajeev wrote on X.

