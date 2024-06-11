BJP's lone MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi, assumes charge as Minister of State

Suresh Gopi, BJP’s first-ever Member of Parliament (MP) from Kerala, took charge as Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Tourism in Delhi on Tuesday, June 11th. The BJP MP stated that it is a huge responsibility and thanked the people of Kerala and Thrissur, his constituency, for giving him this opportunity.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Petroleum Minister who will be presiding over the office, welcomed him.

Speaking to ANI, the actor-politician said he was not expecting this ministry.“I will definitely have to look into the prospects that the Prime Minister is looking forward to. After going through all the content of the next level of emerging petroleum systems in India, after learning it properly, maybe I will be able to put in my contribution on the basis of the understanding that I’ve had from the living and settling standards of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.”

Suresh Gopi also said that he was aware of oil deposits in Kerala’s Kollam district, which is his hometown and is looking into it. “Let’s keep our thoughts open. Thanks to the people of Kerala, Thrissur. You gave me this opportunity,” He said.

The newly elected Minister of State was one of the 71 members that were inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Monday, June 10.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur MP had also denied rumours that he was planning on resigning from the position of Minister of State. He added that acting in films is one of his priorities, and he believes that the Prime Minister and Home Minister will find a way in which he can balance both responsibilities.