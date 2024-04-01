BJP's hope in Kerala: Suresh Gopi, the Superstar who fell short

Towards the end of the 1980s, a decade dubbed fondly as the golden age of Malayalam cinema for its slew of well-crafted, unconventional films and talent-spotting, two actors stood tall — Mohanlal and Mammootty. While the Big Ms earned the epithet of superstars, a budding actor with lofty dreams was slowly making his way to the top — Suresh Gopi.

The actor, already part of two films that made the Ms superstars – Mohanlal’s Rajavinte Makan (1986) and Mammootty’s New Delhi (1987) – did not mind playing second fiddle to them. Suresh Gopi was candid enough to admit this in a 1988 interview. A year later Suresh Gopi made his debuts in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada when New Delhi, a political thriller by Joshiy, was remade.

It took a few more years for Suresh Gopi to earn the stardom, playing mass heroes mouthing lengthy monologues and dramatically breaking the fourth wall in slow motion before the screens flashed intermission.