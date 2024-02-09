BJP women activists armed with brooms chase away youngsters at a Kerala beach

Armed with brooms and threatening to chase away youngsters spending their evening at the beach, a group of 30 women led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed into the Konad beach at West Hill in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Thursday, February 8. The women called the moral policing a form of ‘protest’, officially inaugurated by West Hill BJP area committee general secretary Malini Santhosh, against the “immoral activities” they claimed were taking place at the beach.

“We are not against love, or sitting with your loved ones on the beach. But they should sit properly. I'm ashamed to say what the youth are doing at the beach these days. And this is what the children in the neighbourhood are growing up watching. Many children play at the beach area and when they come back home, they tell their parents what they saw there. This has caused great difficulty to residents. So it was the mothers of the area who came to the beach with brooms and staged the protest,” Malini told TNM. Several of these mothers were members of the BJP Mahila Morcha, and videos from the incident show that a few men and children were also part of the group.

Malini alleged that residents in the Konad Beach area were also facing several troubles due to “drug-addicted youth,” who she alleged came to the beach to use drugs and engage in “immoral activities.” The women had told media persons that the police weren’t doing anything to prevent such activities.