BJP will emerge as single largest party in 2024 LS polls: Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, there is a possibility that the current government's numbers can be brought down, he added. Speaking during the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) held on the Kozhikode beach, he said, "I strongly feel they can be brought down to a level where several potential allies may not want to join them.”

Talking about the seat-sharing issue among INDIA bloc members, Tharoor hoped for an arrangement in as many states as possible to ensure preventable defeats. The politician-writer said that considering India boasts of diverse shades, it was not important that the INDIA bloc comes to a complete agreement in all states.

Citing the examples of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Congress politician remarked that while in Kerala "it is hard to imagine CP(M) and Congress agreeing on seat sharing, however, in Tamil Nadu the CPI, CP(M), Congress, and DMK are together and there is no dispute". They fought the last election together and are likely to fight this one too, he said.