BJP says Kerala is failing, data says otherwise

Kerala’s IMR stands at around 5 per 1,000 live births, which is significantly lower than the national average of about 25. This difference is widely attributed to the state’s strong public healthcare system, high female literacy, widespread institutional deliveries, and sustained investments in maternal care and sanitation.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has also claimed that about 92.5% of Kerala’s revenue is spent on debt, interest, and salaries, leaving little room for development. While this figure is high, the conclusion drawn from it can be misleading.

Several other Indian states also allocate a large share of their revenue to committed expenditures. Punjab spends roughly 85-90%, Tamil Nadu about 70-80%, and Uttar Pradesh close to 70%. Kerala is on the higher side, but it is not an outlier.

Moreover, this spending is not unproductive. A significant portion goes towards salaries for teachers and nurses, essential components of the state’s public healthcare and education systems. These investments are closely linked to Kerala’s strong social outcomes.

During a campaign in Kollam, BJP leader Nitin Nabin claimed that Kerala’s development has been “stalled” for 70 years. However, available data suggests otherwise. Kerala consistently ranks first in India’s Human Development Index (HDI), with literacy levels around 95%, indicating that the state is far from stagnant.

Similarly, during the BJP’s Janaraksha Yatra in 2017, Yogi Adityanath said Kerala should learn from Uttar Pradesh on how to run hospitals, a claim he has repeated while criticising the state’s handling of disease outbreaks. Yet health data presents a contrasting picture: Kerala ranks at the top in most health indicators, while Uttar Pradesh remains near the bottom.