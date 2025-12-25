BJP picks VV Rajesh for Mayor, Asha Nath for deputy Mayor in Thiruvananthapuram

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Bharatiya Janata Party named former district president VV Rajesh as its candidate for the Mayor post in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, on Thursday, December 25. Councillor Asha Nath has been selected as the party’s nominee for deputy mayor.

The decision was announced by BJP state general secretary S Suresh at a meeting attended by the newly elected councillors of the corporation and district-level party leaders.

Earlier deliberations had considered retired DGP R Sreelekha for the mayor post, but differences of opinion within the party reportedly led to her being dropped from contention.

Ahead of the announcement, BJP state secretary Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that he had met national president JP Nadda and national working president Nitin Nabin to discuss organisational issues related to the party’s Kerala unit, and thanked them for their support.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation winning 50 seats, one short of the required majority. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 seats, while the Left Democratic Front’s tally dropped sharply from its previous strength.

The mayoral contest has become multi-cornered with the LDF also deciding to field a candidate. The CPI(M) has nominated RP Sivaji, a councillor and Vilappil area secretary of the party, though the front has not revealed its strategy ahead of the election scheduled for December 26.

With two independent councillors yet to take a position and the Vizhinjam ward election still pending, the final outcome of the mayor election remains uncertain. The UDF has already named KS Sabarinadhan as its candidate for mayor and Mary Pushpam for the deputy mayor post.