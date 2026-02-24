BJP MP Suresh Gopi moves his vote for the second time, Opposition slams him

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi is facing criticism over the shifting of his voter registration as the Kerala Assembly elections approach.

According to reports, the actor-turned-politician recently submitted an application under Form 8 to transfer his vote to the Guruvayur Assembly constituency. Earlier, his and his family’s votes had been shifted to the Thrissur Assembly constituency ahead of his candidature in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, February 23, Thrissur District Congress Committee president Joseph Tajet sought an explanation from the state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the latest vote transfer.

“Suresh Gopi was a resident of Puducherry when he bought a car. He showed his permanent address in Thrissur in 2024, and later, during the local body elections held in December 2025, he was registered in Thiruvananthapuram. Now he has registered in Guruvayur. The BJP should explain why this is happening,” Tajet told the media.

According to reports, for the upcoming Assembly elections, Suresh Gopi’s name has been listed as voter number 697 at the Guruvayur Devaswom Board English Medium School polling station. The address mentioned is reportedly a flat he owns at Achyutham Flats near the Guruvayur temple.

In 2024, eleven members of Suresh Gopi’s family, including his wife and children, were added to the electoral roll in Thrissur and voted at booth number 115 in Nettissery. The Congress had alleged that their inclusion in the voters’ list was illegal.