BJP leader boycotts Mathrubhumi after front-page piece praises Rahul Gandhi

A front page article of the July 2 edition of Malayalam daily, Mathrubhumi, has not gone down well with a BJP leader in Kerala, so much so that he has announced that he will not read the newspaper again.

Former Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, on Wednesday, July 3, made an announcement that he would stop subscribing to Mathrubhumi, citing that the article which appeared on the front page of the paper was ‘against media ethics’.

A prominent Malayalam daily, Mathrubhumi had carried an article on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Parliament on July 1. The article, which was titled as “Nandi Rahul” (Thank you Rahul) in bold red font, spoke about how the Leader of Opposition sent a message about the strong presence of opposition in the parliament as well about the importance of an Opposition in a democracy. The article was accompanied by an illustrated image which showed Rahul Gandhi holding an a bow and four arches, depicting four of his arguments in the Parliament.

This triggered the BJP leader, who lashed out in a written statement that “while the newspaper had all the freedom to take their own editorial stand, the front pages should be kept only to report the news as it is”. He said that the front page of the July 2 edition appeared to be an editorial.

“The approach of unilaterally praising the opposition party in the country to the sky and placing a Government that has come to power for the third time as the culprit, is against media excellence,” he added.