BJP faces growing dissent in Kerala as candidate list triggers unrest ahead of April 9 polls

Dissent has now spread to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) Kerala unit following the announcement of its first list of candidates for the Assembly elections, mirroring similar unrest within both the Indian National Congress and in the CPI(M).

With Kerala set to go to the polls on April 9, all three fronts appear to be grappling with internal strains even before the campaign gathers full momentum.

For the BJP, the turbulence is particularly significant.

The party currently has no representation in the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly, having lost its lone seat Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district after its historic 2016 victory.

Against this backdrop, the latest discord threatens to further complicate its attempts to regain a foothold.

The exclusion of senior leaders such as Kummanam Rajasekharan and P.S. Sreedharan Pillai (both former Governors and also state party president) has triggered sharp reactions within the party.

Grassroots workers have openly protested at what they see as the sidelining of veterans who have long served the organisation.

The discontent is not confined to leadership circles alone, but has spilled onto the streets in several districts.

A major flashpoint has been the decision to shift district president Sandeep Vachaspati from Chengannur to Haripad.

Local cadres argue that moving a candidate perceived to have strong winning prospects has weakened the party’s chances in Chengannur.

Similarly, the decision to drop Reji Lukose in Kaduthuruthy after allotting the seat to BDJS has angered sections of the Knanaya community, raising concerns about alienating Christian support.

Adding to the unease are murmurs within RSS circles over not considering key leaders for constituencies such as Aranmula and Ranni.

Questions also persist over whether Sreedharan Pillai will find a place in subsequent lists.

Criticism is also mounting against the leadership style under Rajeev Chandrasekhar, with some alleging that strategic decisions are being made without adequate regard for Kerala’s political realities.

The state leadership has sought to downplay the crisis, asserting that differences will soon be resolved and the full list of candidates finalised.

However, with the second list expected shortly, the stakes are high.

Failure to accommodate senior leaders could deepen factional divides, posing a serious challenge to the BJP’s electoral prospects in the state.