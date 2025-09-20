BJP councillor in Thiruvananthapuram found dead in suspected case of suicide

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A councillor of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation and local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was found dead on Saturday, September 20, in a suspected case of suicide. The deceased is K Anilkumar, a councillor of Thirumala ward.

Reports suggest that financial issues related to Valiyasala Farm Tour society, of which Anil was the president, was behind him taking the drastic step. The society was reportedly receiving complaints from depositors regarding delays in the repayment of deposits and interest. Allegedly, loan defaults amounting to approximately Rs 6 crore triggered the financial crisis.

Media reported that police recovered a suicide note, where he denies any wrongdoing from his part regarding the financial issues of the society. He reportedly also mentioned that the district committee of BJP did not stand with him during the crisis.

BJP leader VV Rajesh told the media that Anil was facing mental stress related to the financial crisis of the society. “There are no police cases or investigations against the society. A recovery process was going on in relation to some loan default cases. He was facing mental stress over the delay in returning some fixed deposits,” he said. Rajesh, however, denied BJP’s role in operations of the bank. He said BJP supporters were part of the governing board.

Meanwhile, BJP workers allegedly attacked mediapersons who had arrived to cover the death. Reporters were pushed, and cameras belonging to some TV channels were damaged. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists condemned the assault and demanded action against those responsible.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726