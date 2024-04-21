Bird flu detected in Kerala, two panchayats under surveillance

After an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in two panchayats of Alappuzha, Health Minister Veena George, on Saturday, April 20, directed the health department to take precautionary measures according to the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023. The flu was detected in ducks reared in two wards – Edathva and Cheruthana panchayats. Health officials have stated that there is no reason to panic. They said that it was a precautionary measure and assured that there is no threat of H5N1 virus infecting human beings.

Under the Kerala Public Health Act, all panchayat-level committees, municipalities have been directed to meet and monitor the situation, and submit reports to the state. People in the areas that are under surveillance are asked to report to hospitals if they develop any fever and respiratory issues.

The health department has arranged a special outpatient ward in government hospitals for this purpose. Further, the Alappuzha General Hospital has been marked as the isolation centre in case there are cases of bird fever in human beings. In addition, a fever survey is conducted within 3 kms of the areas where bird flu is detected.