Bindhu Ammini: The woman who entered Sabarimala and was forced to leave Kerala

Delhi is often described as one of the most dangerous cities in India for women. Yet for lawyer and activist Bindhu Ammini, it is here that she has found refuge.

Life had become impossible in her home state of Kerala.

In October 2018, the Supreme Court of India overturned a centuries-old ban that barred women of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha temple in Kerala. Post the verdict, Bindhu became one of the first women to set foot in the hill shrine — an act that altered the course of her life.

Though the state government announced protection for women who entered the temple fearing backlash from right-wing groups who opposed the verdict, in reality, the women were left to fend for themselves. In the months after her climb, Bindhu was assaulted several times, run over by an auto once, and subjected to relentless online abuse.

“At least the right-wing is openly violent,” she said, “but it is the Left government in Kerala that silently stabbed me.”

Earlier this month, we met Bindhu at her small office in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, where she has been living for over two years. She keeps her hair short. “People often circulate fake porn videos of me. To disassociate from them, I cut my hair and now it’s become this short,” she said. “I like it, though. It’s convenient.”

She opened her phone and frantically scrolled to find a document.

It was a cyber cell complaint that she had filed on August 28, 2025. In it, she reported that a pornographic video, containing sexual acts and nudity, was circulating online under her name and photograph. She demanded that the video be taken down and the culprits found.

“That was eight days ago,” she said, opening the sites on her phone. The clip had more than twenty lakh views. “See? It’s still there. It never stops.” The same video exists across multiple porn sites.

Societal wrath is nothing new to Bindhu Ammini. “I am Dalit. From the time I was born, I have seen people’s anger and violence,” she said.