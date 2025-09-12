Bindhu Ammini: The woman who entered Sabarimala and was forced to leave Kerala

Delhi is often described as one of the most dangerous cities in India for women. Yet for lawyer and activist Bindhu Ammini, it is here that she has found refuge.Life had become impossible in her home state of Kerala.In October 2018, the Supreme Court of India overturned a centuries-old ban that barred women of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha temple in Kerala. Post the verdict, Bindhu became one of the first women to set foot in the hill shrine — an act that altered the course of her life. Though the state government announced protection for women who entered the temple fearing backlash from right-wing groups who opposed the verdict, in reality, the women were left to fend for themselves. In the months after her climb, Bindhu was assaulted several times, run over by an auto once, and subjected to relentless online abuse.“At least the right-wing is openly violent,” she said, “but it is the Left government in Kerala that silently stabbed me.”Earlier this month, we met Bindhu at her small office in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, where she has been living for over two years. She keeps her hair short. “People often circulate fake porn videos of me. To disassociate from them, I cut my hair and now it’s become this short,” she said. “I like it, though. It’s convenient.” She opened her phone and frantically scrolled to find a document.It was a cyber cell complaint that she had filed on August 28, 2025. In it, she reported that a pornographic video, containing sexual acts and nudity, was circulating online under her name and photograph. She demanded that the video be taken down and the culprits found.“That was eight days ago,” she said, opening the sites on her phone. The clip had more than twenty lakh views. “See? It’s still there. It never stops.” The same video exists across multiple porn sites.Societal wrath is nothing new to Bindhu Ammini. “I am Dalit. From the time I was born, I have seen people’s anger and violence,” she said..The verdict and the violenceOn September 28, 2018, a five-judge Supreme Court bench issued its decision to lift the temple ban.The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala welcomed the order and said that the moment marked a “significant step towards ensuring that women are not discriminated against in every field in the society.” Congress, the Opposition, cautiously criticised the apex court order and said that traditions at religious places must not be tampered with. Meanwhile, the BJP aggressively opposed the verdict and accused the state government of being anti-Hindu.The top court's decision triggered massive unrest in the state. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindu organisations organised massive protests against the Left government. Thousands of believers across Kerala, including women, joined the protests against the verdict. As the agitation gathered momentum, things quickly turned violent.Blood began to spill. Three people died, hundreds — including journalists, women, and police personnel — sustained injuries, 79 buses were damaged in stone-pelting, over 500 cases were registered, and close to 3,000 arrests were made. In several regions, crude bombs were hurled at the CPI(M) offices and residences. Shops had to be shut down and educational institutions closed.Meanwhile, the state government, in the backdrop of the #MeToo movement, held on to its progressive, women-centric positioning and organised a historic protest on January 1, 2019.Nearly 30 lakh women stood shoulder to shoulder, forming a 620-km human chain called the Vanitha Mathil (Women’s wall) to reiterate the reformist, anti-patriarchal nature of the state. With their right hands outstretched, the women recited an old pledge in Malayalam: “We have gathered here to support the constitutional outlook of gender equality, with the slogan that we will stop any attempt to turn Kerala into a madhouse.”A counter campaign called #ReadyToWait was launched to assert the right to oppose women’s entry into the temple and reject the state narrative that women were being oppressed. Women devotees claimed that this was not about gender equality but about the constitutional right to practise one’s faith and traditions..Historic entry, violent backlashIn the wake of the verdict, nearly 700 women registered their intent to visit Sabarimala. Twelve tried. Each one was turned back — chased away by mobs of men who hurled abuses, blocked the path, pelted stones, attacked the police, and torched vehicles.In the midst of this political turmoil, on the morning of January 2, 2019, Bindhu Ammini and her friend Kanakadurga, both dressed in long black churidars, escorted by a 50-member police team, entered the Sabarimala temple — making history as the first women to do so. Further pandemonium unfolded. Within hours, the temple was shut down to conduct purification — a ritual that is carried out only if blood is spilt, a child urinates by mistake or if menstruating women enter.Due to fear of backlash from right-wing groups, the families of the women were moved to a safe house.Six years later, the names of the women remain inseparable from that moment.Meanwhile, the Kerala government is preparing to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Travancore Devaswom Board, the state-run body that manages the Sabarimala shrine, with a "Global Ayyappa Sangamam" on September 20. But Minister VN Vasavan has already said Bindhu "won't be allowed to take part in the Sangamam at any cost." The event is for real devotees and so "there is no need to invite her," he declared.For Bindhu, stepping into Sabarimala etched her name in the annals of history. But it also changed her life in ways that defy measure. Since 2019, the attacks against her have only escalated — forcing her to flee Kerala..Seeds of defiance Bindhu was born in Kollam district to landless labourers. The family belonged to the Pulaya community, classified as a Scheduled Caste in India. She was one of five children — three brothers and two sisters. Their village was dominated by Nairs, a privileged caste, and Ezhavas, classified as Other Backward Caste (OBC).Her elder brothers’ names were — Prakash, Shivadasan, and Ramashan. This itself was a point of major conflict in their locality. “The Ezhavas felt that only their community could carry such names. They believed we had no right to them,” Bindhu said. “I’ve seen my brother beaten up just for having a ‘respectable’ name. We grew up in a society that couldn’t even tolerate our names.”When Bindhu was five, her mother walked out of a violent marriage. Taking Bindhu and her sister with her, she lived a nomadic life in Pathanamthitta’s Konni. They had no permanent residence and shifted place to place within the district.Here, Bindhu completed school and joined a local college. Even though she wasn’t particularly fond of studying, she liked all the extracurricular activities. “But even then, I would see how Dalit students and privileged caste students were treated differently. I was often haunted and hurt by the things I overheard people say about us Dalits,” she said.In college, she became secretary of the National Service Scheme, a government initiative that encouraged students to volunteer and serve their communities.Outside college, however, life remained a relentless struggle. “We faced a lot of issues in our area because we were women living alone,” Bindhu recalled. By then, she was about 18. Men would approach her with “sexual intentions,” she said, while her mother became the subject of constant gossip and slander.Eventually, one night, the harassment turned into open hostility. Several men, including neighbours, surrounded their small home, hurling accusations. “They said we had brought a man inside the house,” Bindhu said. “They stormed in to search. There was no one, of course, but by then they had succeeded in defaming us.” Bindhu elaborated that the issue then snowballed, and an IPS officer who was involved, fabricated a case against her for attacking her neighbours. “This was the first ever case against me. It became a political controversy and the Women’s Commission intervened. Later, the case was withdrawn,” Bindhu said.In the days that followed, tensions only escalated. One morning, while Bindhu was bathing in a nearby pond, a villager came running to her. “He told me that men were beating up my mother. I ran to save her and got pelted with stones myself,” she said. Her mother had to be hospitalised, and Bindhu filed a police complaint.However, to her shock, a few days later when she visited the hospital, the police surrounded her. A neighbourhood man had filed a counter-complaint, accusing Bindhu of assault and claiming she had broken his teeth.“I ran. But the police caught me, dragged me, and arrested me. It was like a movie scene,” she said, breaking into laughter at the memory.At the police station, Bindhu said she was restless. They wouldn’t allow her to inform her family. An officer was posted to keep watch over her, but he was distracted. “He was busy flirting on the phone. I seized the moment, jumped out of the window, and ran straight to a lawyer’s office. I knew they couldn’t arrest me from there,” she said.That evening, she was produced in court and then sent to judicial custody. “They wanted to put handcuffs on me, but I threw a fit. And finally, they let me walk out without handcuffs,” she said. She spent three nights in jail before securing bail..Where politics took rootThe very neighbourhood that had landed Bindhu in jail was, ironically, made up largely of CPI(M) supporters. “Despite everything that I have been subjected to, I have stood by the Left throughout my life,” she said.During her college days, she started actively participating in politics. Her short prison stint gained her local recognition. “People suddenly knew me, some even respected me because I resisted the handcuffs,” she said. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) approached her. She joined their student organisation, then the women’s wing, and later the youth front. “But I have never done anything extreme in my life,” she added. “Everything I did was within the law.”In 2009, she became the state secretary of the CPI-ML party. “I was the first Dalit woman… forget Dalit, I was the youngest and first woman to hold the post,” she said.But within two years, disillusionment set in. Bindhu said she grew weary of the “patriarchy” within Left groups. By then, she had married Hariharan KV, a publisher, and become mother to a daughter she named Olga — after Olga Benário Prestes, the German communist executed by the Nazis.By 2011, Bindhu decided to step back entirely. She turned her focus to legal studies and her career. “I left everything. No more politics. I was tired. I didn’t even want to be a member of any club,” she said.Then she broke into laughter. “But wait,” she added, “during that time, I went to jail again.”One day, while studying law, Bindhu visited a dentist at a medical college. “I was in a lot of pain and they weren’t treating me. I got agitated and raised my voice,” she recalled. When a doctor was finally assigned, she said he was “very rude” to her, and that he made covertly casteist statements about her. Frustrated, Bindhu crumpled the doctor’s slip, threw it aside, and decided to leave.Bindhu explained that she was angered by how people felt entitled to hurl slurs at her because she was Dalit. “I lost it. I turned around and slapped him,” she said. “I should have immediately escaped. But my anger was not done. He complained, and when people asked me, I said, ‘Yes, I hit him.’” The police soon arrived. She spent another three days in jail.To this day, she has no regrets. “He insulted me and I hit him. He deserved it,” she said.Anger, for Bindhu, is not something to be hidden or tamed — it is the force that shapes and anchors her. “It’s not that I don’t feel sadness or other emotions,” she explained. “But anger must be shown as anger.”Even in her role as a mother, she has held on to this principle. When her daughter cried as a child, Bindhu admitted that she would get irritated. “‘Tell me what you feel. Don’t just sit and cry — it’s useless,’ I used to tell her. I’ve even told her never to come crying to me if men misbehave with her. She has the freedom to handle them however she deems fit. And if a police case is filed, I’ll be there to support her,” Bindhu said.Senior journalist KK Shahina remembers Bindhu as a “firebrand 17-year-old” she met at a protest over a rape case in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta. Shahina was a student back then and an active member of Kerala Sthreevedi, a feminist forum that was part of the agitation. “Until then, I had not seen a teenager with that much gusto. Bindhu had an undeniable fire in her,” Shahina told us.Many years later, a few days before her Sabarimala entry, Bindhu called Shahina. “I was not in Kerala at that time. In hindsight, I think Bindhu anticipated backlash and may have wanted some help. But when I said I was out of station, she did not tell me anything,” Shahina recalled.Shahina added that society’s response to Bindhu was extremely violent and very telling of the prejudices it holds against women who challenge norms. “Part of this hostility also stems from Bindhu’s caste location and how she does not fit the mould of a so-called sophisticated, elite intellectual. If she were someone like that, perhaps her views may have been given more space and acceptance,” she said..The climbBetween 2011 and 2019, Bindhu’s activist life went quiet. She poured her energy into her studies, her daughter, and later, into her career as a lecturer at the Government Law College in Kozhikode.Then came the Sabarimala verdict.Sabarimala is among the largest pilgrimage sites in the world, drawing nearly three to four crore devotees each year. Vehicles, both private and others, are allowed only up to the Pamba river, which is approximately five kilometers from the shrine. The upward trek from Pamba is arduous, with several pilgrims even having to abandon it due to physical uneasiness.For decades, women of menstruating age were barred from entering. The restriction was first legally challenged in 1991, but the Kerala High Court upheld the ban. In 2006, five women lawyers petitioned the Supreme Court, calling the practice discriminatory and unconstitutional. It took eight years for the plea to be listed. In 2017, when a constitutional bench finally began hearings, the CPI(M)-led Kerala government backed the entry of women.In September 2018, the verdict arrived, the ban was struck down, and all hell broke loose with the entire state erupting into violent clashes. During this time, Bindhu began speaking with activist groups again. She told them she wanted to accompany them to Sabarimala. “Any woman with self-respect would feel offended by such archaic rules, no?” she asked.Some of the feminist groups she was in touch with had decided to attempt the journey to the shrine on January 1, 2019. Bindhu joined them. Kanakadurga, too, was part of this attempt. To navigate the protests, the activists split into different groups. “One group was chased away by protesters,” said Bindhu.The journey was arduous. “At one point, our group decided it was too dangerous to go ahead with the plan,” she said. “I stepped out of the car and said, ‘I am going, no matter what’.”Kanakadurga and two other women stepped out with Bindhu. The four of them began their journey on foot. When they reached the foot of the hill, one of the women told Bindhu that she got her period. “If she entered the temple while she was on her period, the situation would have gotten out of hand,” she said. So, while the other two women returned, Bindhu and Kanakadurga continued on. By 1.30 am, the duo reached the base camp called Pamba. Here, they informed the police about their intent and were assigned plainclothes policemen for protection during the hike.In the dead of the night, wearing the traditional long black gowns, they blended in with other pilgrims, used an alternate entrance — typically used by VIPs and staff — to finally enter the shrine at 4 am. Here, more policemen surrounded them for security. Within hours, the Chief Minister of Kerala confirmed their entry and said it was in line with the Supreme Court order."It went smoothly," Bindhu recalled. "While climbing down, we both even stopped to buy puffed rice, but the police were very nervous." Subscribe to help us keep doing this work..Acclaimed novelist and short story writer Indu Menon, whom Bindhu considers a close friend, said that she would discourage Bindhu from going to Sabarimala again if such an opportunity arose. “While I understand the political import and significance of Bindhu entering the Sabarimala temple, as a friend I feel it really overturned her life. This is not a dismissal of Bindhu’s political act of accessing a space that was once forbidden for women of fertile age. This, rather, comes from my reflection on how she was harassed later by people and the system,” Indu told us over the phone.“My political maturity now advises me to tell every woman that we must not burn ourselves out to ensure there is light around us. That will only invite more isolation,” she added.Shahina is of the view that Bindhu is an organic political intellectual with absolute clarity about things. “The narrative about Bindhu is that of an impulsive woman. That is very disheartening to me. Bindhu is the exact opposite of that image,” she said..DownhillThe climb changed both Bindhu’s and Kanakadurga’s lives forever.Following a Supreme Court directive, the state provided security to the two women. Even so, Bindhu went into hiding for several days. “It was too dangerous to go back home immediately. People were so angry,” she said.For Kanakadurga, the danger came from within her own home. When she returned, her mother-in-law assaulted her so badly that she had to be hospitalised. Her husband barred her from coming back home, and the couple divorced shortly afterwards.Bindhu’s ordeal too unfolded soon after. In November 2019, while attending a protest outside the Kochi Police Commissioner’s office, she was attacked with chilli and pepper spray and was hospitalised. A man named Sreenath Padmanabhan, co-ordinator of the Hindutva outfit Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), was arrested.The assaults did not stop.In September 2021, while travelling by bus, Bindhu said the driver and conductor assaulted her and hurled obscene remarks. No one intervened. One of them sneered: “Are you going to Sabarimala this year as well?”Three months later, she was struck by an autorickshaw and suffered head injuries. She filed a police complaint, alleging that the attack was planned in retaliation for her Sabarimala entry.Then, in January 2022, another public assault. This time, by a man named Mohandas, who grabbed and beat her. He was arrested and charged with insulting modesty and assaulting a woman. By then, Bindhu told the media that she no longer felt safe in Kerala. “The message passed on to all, minor and major right-wing groups, was to attack me whenever and wherever they see me. The benefit they get from attacking me is that they would get a reward and respect,” she said.The violence extended online as well. She became a constant target of trolling — subjected to casteist and sexist slurs, derogatory abuse, and threats. Phone calls warned her that she would be attacked. “I remember one call where a man said he would throw acid on me,” she recalled. Each time, she filed complaints.“But there has never really been progress on any of them,” she said, adding, “It’s also true that I have not followed up on each of these cases. I don’t have a lot of faith in the system, and it’s tiring.”More than anything, Bindhu felt abandoned by the very state that had once promised to protect her. “I climbed that hill on the one assurance the state gave — that they would protect me. But they didn’t,” she said.Apart from feeling unsafe, she felt disowned by the Left-led government. In her view, the state had used her as a mere political pawn. She had even made it to the Public Service Commission list for legal assistant posts, only for the list to be cancelled. “They are trying to drain me in every way,” she said.When the time came to renew her teaching contract at the law college, she did not apply. “I decided there was no point continuing like this,” she said. During this time, she ran a small grocery shop at a mall in her home town. Since her climb, the shop had been granted police protection. “But the other shop owners inside the mall had a problem with me and with the police personnel standing there… everything just became so difficult,” said Bindhu. The shop now stands closed. “Bindhu has not once expressed regret in going to Sabarimala. She has been steadfast, always,” Indu said.Indu has known Bindhu for several years now. Though they had interacted through social media, a personal friendship bloomed after they met and spent time together at a festival 10 years ago. Indu describes Bindhu as a person who holds a melancholic silence, starkly different from the loud, unnecessarily belligerent woman the media and society portray her as.When asked what she thought of Bindhu’s exclusion from the upcoming Ayyappa Sangamam, Indu said that if we go by the logic of Ayyappa devotees themselves, Bindhu was the chosen one among women to see Ayyappa.“I am an agnostic person, but I have family members who are devotees. If we go by the devotees and their interpretation of who a real devotee is, then the very god they believe in chose Bindhu. It was she whom Ayyappa wanted to see, or the omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscient god could have prevented her entry, right?” Indu asked..Home away from homeFinally, in April 2023, fearing for her life, Bindhu Ammini fled Kerala. She left behind her teaching job, the small grocery store she had been running, her friends, her husband and her daughter — and moved to Delhi.In 2021-22, Bindhu had spent some time in Delhi during the farmers’ protest. “I had a few friends here and felt comfortable in the city. So when I began to think of where else I could go, I decided it would be Delhi,” she said. She began working at an advocate friend’s office. From earning Rs 50,000 a month, I went to earning Rs 5,000 here,” she said. “I didn’t even have money to buy water. I used to fill bottles from the Supreme Court ladies’ bar to take home.”Two years on, she has slowly found her footing. Now she works as an advocate and is able to sustain herself with more stability. “I take up all cases that come my way. I can’t be picky. I need to pay my bills,” she said. Whenever she can, she sends clothes and gifts to her daughter in Kerala. The physical attacks have finally ceased.The irony, she pointed out, is that “even though it was Sangh Parivar members who attacked me, I have found safety in Sangh-majority states like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. It is in Left-led Kerala that I feel most unsafe.”But the abuse has not stopped. Online, she is regularly accused of money laundering, slut-shamed, and subjected to casteist slurs. To shield herself, she restricts her Facebook comments to ‘friends only’.What hurts her most is not being able to share the small joys of life online. Especially photographs with her daughter. “I worry that they will drag her into this mess as well,” she said.Home is something she misses occasionally, but she is still cautious. “There’s nothing to go back to,” she said. Still, friends bring her jars of achar (pickle) or packets of snacks from Kerala.On September 3, 2025, two days before Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival, she posted an old photo of a traditional Malayali meal with the caption: I feel like eating fried sardines.Shahina recalled that as a journalist, a proud moment in her career was when she had the opportunity to carry an article authored by Bindhu while working with The Outlook Magazine. “Bindhu deserves mainstream space; her striking political views deserve an audience. Her intellectual capacity is buried beneath the hate she got in connection with the Sabarimala issue,” Shahina said.She added that Bindhu could have emerged as a Renaissance leader from within the Hindu community, but that was hindered by her caste location and the public narrative about her. “This also points towards the failure of Kerala’s Renaissance movements to address gender as a specific point of oppression,” she said.“The Left government has backtracked, and that is not okay. Pinarayi Vijayan himself said at the time of the Sabarimala verdict that they would not compromise on ideals for a few votes. The government must stand by that now,” Shahina added.Who is Bindhu Ammini angry with the most? Is she angry with the right-wing that attacked her? The left-wing that failed to protect her? The feminists and activists she hoped would support her?Her answer came without hesitation. “I am actually most angry with those who upload fake porn videos of me,” she said. The first time it happened, she was still teaching at the law college in Kerala. “I couldn’t go to class for a few days. Even though it wasn’t me in the video, I kept wondering what my students must think of me.”Yet alongside the vitriol, there have been moments of quiet solidarity that sustain her. “Even women from right-wing families have privately come up to me just to ask for a hug. Isn’t that something?” she said..‘I have propped myself up to survive’When Bindhu first went to Delhi, she had no roots or many professional contacts in the city. Today, she practices as a lawyer in the lower courts and the Delhi High Court. She also makes appearances at the Supreme Court.In 2020, she formed a forum called Group Against Sexual Violence to support victims of sexual assault and harassment. "We do a preliminary probe, and if the case is genuine, we intervene and try to support the survivor," she said.The Group also regularly collates the names of men accused of sexual harassment and sends it to organisations in Kerala hosting literary and cultural festivals. "Most organisations exclude such accused individuals from panels during the festival. But government-endorsed forums like the Sahitya Akademi often wriggle out, saying there is no FIR or that nobody has complained," Bindhu added.Bindhu is also an active presence in Delhi's political and social circles. She met with the women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against ex-Wrestling Federation chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan. She was also there at the farmers' protest."Some Malayali circles try to isolate me and those who associate with me. But I fight back. When I came to Delhi, I had nothing. Today, I can say I have propped myself up to survive. When society tries to put me down, I work harder to prove my mettle," Bindhu said.