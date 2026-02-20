Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Akhil Marar joins Twenty20, may contest from Kottarakkara

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly election, film and television personality Akhil Marar on Thursday, February 19, formally joined Twenty20, a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The announcement was made at a press meet attended by Twenty20 chief Sabu M Jacob. As per reports, Akhil is likely to contest from Kottarakkara, his home constituency.

Akhil, a film director, shot to statewide prominence after winning the fifth season of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam. In recent years, he has frequently made headlines for his criticism of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). In 2024, Kerala police booked him for allegedly discouraging contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund following the devastating Wayanad landslide.

At the February 19 press meet, Akhil said he had not been aligned with any single political party in the past, but chose to join the NDA for the development of Kerala. “Twenty20 is a party that emphasises new-age politics. Kizhakkambalam is a miniature version of what Kerala should look like in the future,” he said.

Sabu has confirmed that Akhil would be a candidate in the upcoming Assembly election, though he said the final decision on the constituency would be taken after consultations with NDA leaders.

Akhil also hinted to the media that he had held discussions with leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF), including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, before joining the NDA. The talks reportedly fell through after the UDF decided to field former Kottarakkara MLA Aisha Potty to reclaim the seat. Aisha, who won the constituency three consecutive times as a candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], recently joined the Congress. The sitting MLA from Kottarakkara is Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal of the CPI(M).

Corporate-backed Twenty20 formally joined the BJP-led NDA last month. Sabu said more prominent personalities are expected to join the party in the run-up to the Assembly election.