Beyond landslide debris: The making of Wayanad's vulnerability

For the past 15 years, Chooralmala was home for Ranjith, a graphic designer, and his parents. Once a picturesque village with a clear stream flowing through it, Chooralmala is located in Meppadi grama panchayath of Kerala's Wayanad. Even after Ranjith moved to Kozhikode when he got a job, his parents continued to live among the tea hills in the valley of the mighty Vellarimala.

But the 2019 landslide in neighbouring Puthumala, which took 17 lives, prompted Ranjith and family to rethink their decision to live in Chooralmala. He came across several studies on Wayanad’s fragile ecosystems and learned that even his house was located on landslide susceptible land.

“Besides the one in Puthumala, there was a small landslide in Mundakkai [a village upstream from Chooralmala] in 2019. I had visited that place as part of the surveys conducted by the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology. That was the first time I considered shifting from Chooralmala,” he told TNM.

Ranjith said that he also read a landslide susceptibility report for Wayanad prepared by the Hume Centre – a research institute in Kalpetta dedicated to studying climate change and its impacts on ecosystems and wildlife. Following that, he bought land in Muttil, over 20 km from Chooralmala, and began constructing a house there.

Ranjith was part of a WhatsApp group for Wayanad weather forecast, an initiative of Hume Centre. When he saw reports of excessive rain on July 29, he travelled to Chooralmala to take his parents to Kozhikode. “The rainfall data for July 28 and 29 showed it was risky for my parents to stay in Chooralmala, so I took them to Kozhikode,” he said.

The next day, the family woke up to the news that their neighbourhood had been completely swept away in the massive landslides that killed over 300 persons in Punchirimattom, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala of the Meppadi grama panchayat.