Bengaluru-Kannur travel: A gruelling journey through potholes and construction chaos

Travel between Kannur and Bengaluru has become a test of endurance, with passengers navigating dangerous potholes, half-finished construction, and congested stretches of road. What should be a straightforward seven-to-eight-hour journey is now delayed by at least one and a half hours, often leaving drivers and commuters exhausted.

The stretch that causes the most distress includes the Virajpet region in Karnataka, the Makkoottam Mountain Pass in Kannur district, and the adjoining ghat sections. These winding roads, already notorious for being narrow, have deteriorated drastically since July–August last year. Travellers complain of the increased number of accidents that occur on the highway because of poor road conditions.

“The road stretching from Makkoottam Mountain Pass to a restaurant named Coorg Gate and from there to Virajpet are the worst parts of the entire journey,” said Varun Rajendran, a Senior Chief Engineer working in Bengaluru.

Another regular commuter, Abhilash Kumar PKG, an IT engineer, pointed out the unevenness of the route: “If the road is good at the higher elevation of the pass, then the road close to the valley floor is bad. If one part is smooth to travel, the other part is under construction. So as a whole, it has never been a smooth journey.”

The winding roads of the ghat roads are not only battered by potholes but have also been subject to unscientific asphalting practices. New layers of asphalt are repeatedly added over old ones, raising road levels and creating deeper craters when potholes form. “The roads have been like this for the past two years, and it gets worse during the monsoons. The issue has become worse because the construction hasn’t been completed,” said Renjith Thomas, a startup founder based in Bengaluru.