Bank employees in Kerala protest ‘abusive’ manager, ban on beef

Employees affiliated to the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) in Ernakulam staged a protest by publicly eating beef outside the Canara Bank Regional Office, challenging restrictions on eating beef, allegedly imposed by a top bank official.

The symbolic protest outside the office on Thursday August 28, was against the alleged attempt to control personal food choices of employees in the workplace and canteen and abusive behaviour by a senior official, according to the union.

The protestors accused the official of routinely insulting officers and staff in front of customers, often using “filthy language.” Demonstrators raised slogans, held a dharna, and symbolically ate parotta and beef as part of the protest.

“This protest is not just against the beef ban, as some media have reported. It is also against his abusive behaviour,” BEFI state president SS Anil told TNM.

Anil alleged that the official in charge of the regional office publicly humiliated a cashier at an Ernakulam branch over customer reviews. “An employee working as a cashier had asked a customer for documents. Now the bank has introduced a system where staff should make customers review the service through a QR code. This regional manager’s next question was why customers did not review her. Then, in front of customers, he abused and shouted at her,” Anil said.

He added that the alleged restriction on consuming beef inside the office and canteen was equally unacceptable. “This is a public sector bank. These kinds of officers make public sector banks hostile to both the public and employees. Food is our personal freedom. In a republic, as per the Constitution, it’s our decision what to eat — so we protested by eating beef,” Anil said.

An officer from the Canara Bank Kochi office, who did not wish to be named, also echoed the allegations. “Ever since the person took charge, he has behaved in a revengeful manner. He shouts at employees and finds reasons to humiliate staff in front of everyone, and even brings strange rules like a beef ban,” the officer said.