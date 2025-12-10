Aviation student's death: Kerala police apprehend suspect

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kalady police in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Wednesday, December 10 took a man into custody in connection with the death of a 19-year-old girl, who was found dead in Malayattoor. The deceased, identified as Chitrapriya, a native of Mundangamattam near Malayattoor, was an aviation student in Bengaluru. She has been missing from her home since December 6. Her decomposed body was found in a vacant place, and the injuries on her body led to an investigation and arrest.

According to reports, the man identified as Alan, the male friend of Chitrapriya, has confessed to the crime to the police, claiming he did it under the influence of alcohol.

Chitrapriya came to her home from Bengaluru a few days ago. On December 6, she went out and never returned. Later, the parents reported a missing case. Her body was found in Malayattoor, around 1.5 km away from her house. The people near the area experienced a foul smell which led to the body being found. The body was in a decomposed form, and police shifted it to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery.

Police also retrieved CCTV footage, which shows Chitrapriya travelling with a man on a bike.

According to news reports, there were multiple injuries in her body. The police also conducted an inquiry based on Alan’s phone and found that he contacted her on Saturday.

The police are currently waiting for the postmortem report of Chithrapriya. The autopsy will be held at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery on Wednesday.